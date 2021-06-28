Nidadavole: Shocking Facts Of Rape, Assaults Emerge From Old Age Home After Death of Inmate

WEST GODAVARI: The recent death of an elderly woman at the Charla Susheela old age home in Nidadavolu town in West Godavari district has brought to fore disturbing incidents of rape and assault on the inmates there.

As per reports Juvala Rambabu, convener of a welfare society in the town lodged a complaint at the Nidadavolu police station on Saturday about the incident of rape and death of an inmate in the old home. One of the inmate’s son named Sai came to see his mother on the 19th of this month. The young man allegedly sexually assaulted a 49-year-old woman in the ashram around midnight on the same day. She had died of severe bleeding after he inserted a rod and hurt her private parts. He is said to have attacked another woman named Meenakshi and beat her in the home on the same night and left the place.

The next morning the caretakers had cleaned up the place and cremated the woman in a hurry at the local cemetery stating that she had died of a heart attack. Rambabu, the convener of the Urban People's Welfare Association, visited the ashram on the 25th of this month and got to know about this and collected details about the incidents going on in the old age home. He said that the workers at the burial ground also stated that the woman had injuries on her body and private parts. Rambabu revealed that the young man who was a sexual offender had visited the old age home several times in the past and attempted to rape several women. It was also revealed that some women were physically assaulted by him.

Rambabu complained to the police about the state of affairs and the safety of the woman inmates in the old age home which is being run by the founder’s daughters. He stated that they have nothing against the founders, but these incidents of rape and assault cannot be neglected and the man who is currently absconding should be arrested.

Charla Vidula Kumari and Mrudula Kumari who are the daughters of a prominent freedom fighter named ‘Kalaprapurna’ Charla Ganapathi Sastry take care of the Charla Susheela Vriddhasaramam named after his wife Suseela, who was instrumental in setting up the Kasturbha Women’s Welfare Society in Nidadavole 60 years ago.

The sisters are said to have spent their retirement benefit amount in constructing and running the two old age homes one in Mallavaram and the other one in question here at Nidadavole.

Nidadavolu SI P Nagaraju said that an inquiry will be held about the situation and action will be taken as per Rambabu's complaint.

Facilities for senior citizens and old age homes throughout the country where vulnerable seniors are being sexually abused by either the caretakers or the managers are on the rise and bringing into the issue about their safety and security. But this incident also brings to light the attack by the visitors who come to visit the inmates.

Check out Juvvala Rambabu's explaining the circumstances at the Old Age home in the video below:

