NIA Raids Two Bengaluru Locations Making Fake Identity Proof Documents for Bangladeshi Traffickers

The NIA conducted searches at the residence of a person suspected of creating fake identification documents for Bangladeshi traffickers and their victims, said officials on Sunday.

On Saturday, searches were conducted in two different locations. The case was first filed in June at the Ramamurthy Nagar police station in Bengaluru against 13 suspects in connection with a raid by the Karnataka Police on a rented house where seven Bangladeshi women and a child were rescued from the custody of human traffickers, according to a senior official with the premier investigation agency.

Also Read: NIA Raids 40 Locations Across Jammu and Kashmir in Major Crackdown on Terror Funding

The women were transported from Bangladesh to India as the accused promised them to provide jobs but were really forced into prostitution, according to the official. The case was re-registered under the IPC, the Foreigners Act, and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act by the NIA.

Various incriminating papers, as well as six digital devices, including hard discs and mobile phones, used to create the fake documents, were seized during the searches, according to an NIA official, who added that the matter is still being investigated.