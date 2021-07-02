NIA Nabs Lashkar Terrorists For Parcel Bomb Blast at Darbhanga Railway Station

Two people were arrested in New Mallepally under the Habeebnagar police station limits when the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at their residence. It was learned that the arrested were Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists Mohammed Nasir Khan and Imran Malik.

Nasir and his brother Imran were taken into custody on Wednesday in connection with a low-intensity parcel bomb blast that took place at Darbhanga railway police on June 17.

The NIA recovered and seized various incriminating materials and multiple digital devices.

NIA added that the items recovered contained various documents related to the procedure for fabrication of improvised explosive device (IED).

"Following directions from the Pakistan-based handlers of LeT, the two siblings fabricated an incendiary IED and packed it in a parcel of cloth and put it in Secunderabad-Darbhanga Express. This was aimed at causing an explosion and fire in a running passenger train resulting in huge loss of lives and property," said a spokesperson from NIA.

The officials said that the case was initially registered with the Darbhanga railway police on June 17.

Later, the NIA had re-registered the case and held an investigation. The police had now arrested Nasir and Imran and are further investigating them.