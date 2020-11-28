Newlywed Woman In Chittoor Ends Life Over Forceful Marriage

A newlywed bride in Chittoor committed suicide after getting married against her will. The deceased's relatives attacked the groom's house and destroyed their belongings. The house was set on fire.

As per police details, Chaitanya, daughter of Srinivasulu a resident of Mankaladoddi got married to Thangavel (24) of Kurmanupalli on October 29. Conflicts arose between the couple as Chaitanya did not want to get married. Tangavel told the same reason to his father-in-law Srinivasulu.

In the wee hours of Thursday, Chaitanya committed suicide by hanging in the bathroom at her in-laws home. Chaitanya’s brothers were unable to digest the news of their sister's death, they attacked Thangavel's house and destroyed the belongings on Friday. Urban CI Sridhar and SI Narendra said the case has been registered against two family members.