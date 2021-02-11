Newly Wed Techie Ends Life Over Dowry Harassment In Tirupati

A young woman committed suicide suspiciously less than 6 months after getting married in Tirupati of Chittoor district. According to Tirupati West police station CI Sivaprasad, Subramaniam Shetty's second daughter KS Bindu, 25, of Jeedimakulapalle, was married to Veeraswamy and Vijayalakshmi's eldest son Bhanu sai on August 14, 2020.

Bindu works as a software engineer in Bangalore and Bhanu sai in Hyderabad. Both have been working from home due to Corona lockdown. Now, as software companies started their operations.. both of them decided to stay in Bangalore and perform their duties. Police said that Bhanusai's family had pressured Bindu to ask her parents to lease a house in Bangalore and buy the necessary items needed there.

In the wake of this, police were informed that Bindu was found dead on Tuesday morning. CI Sivaprasad went to the spot and examined the situation. Preliminary inquiries revealed that she was subjected to harassment for the past few days.

However, Bindu's parents allege that their daughter was beaten to death by her in-laws. They borrowed a loan and gave 200 grams of gold for her daughter at the time of marriage, they said. The parents affirmed that the in-laws family hit her daughter with rod and strangled her to death with Dupatta.

