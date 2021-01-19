Extra-marital Affair Costs Newly Married Gudivada SI His Life

In a tragic incident, Gudivada II town Sub-Inspector of police allegedly committed suicide at his residence on Monday night. Colleagues and family members suspect that an extra marital affair with a beautician could be the reason for his suicide.

As per reports, the deceased identified as Pilli Vijay Kumar was working as SI in II town PS in Gudivada in Krishna District and committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his apartment.

It is said that recently he got married but alleged that he is staying with the beautician. Police filed a case and investigation is underway.

Getting into details, Vijay Kumar who hailed from Eluru, West Godavari District was a 2012 Batch SI. Hanuman first took charge at Hanuman Junction in the district.

However, Vijay Kumar was suspended at the time for allegedly having an extramarital affair with a beautician from Nuzvid. The beautician's husband had filed a complaint with the higher authorities leading to his suspension for a brief period.

Vijaykumar, who resumed duty after the suspension was lifted, served as an SI in several police stations under the Gudivada sub-division.

He married a woman from Eluru three months ago. However, it is alleged that he continued his illicit relations with the beautician and stayed with her in the apartment and did not bring his wife to Gudivada.

Vijay Kumar's body was shifted to Gudivada Government Area Hospital for post mortem. Police have registered a case and are investigating. Police officers and his family members rushed to the area hospital. His wife and her family are yet to come to Gudivada and further details are awaited about the future course of action. Family members allege that Vijay Kumar died due to the beautician's pressure to continue his relations with her.