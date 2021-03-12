Newborn Baby Abandoned in Parked Auto-Rickshaw At Secunderabad Bus Stand

In a tragic incident, a mother left an infant in a parked auto-rickshaw at Secunderabad Bus stop 31. The infant, aged about three days, is suspected to have been abandoned by her parents.

The incident came to light after the auto-rickshaw driver who parked the vehicle at a Sulabh Complex to relieve himself, returned and found the baby in his vehicle.

Police said the driver heard the child crying and on searching, found her in the compartment behind the passenger seat. He immediately alerted the Market police, who reached the spot and took custody of the child.

After medical examination, she will be shifted to Shishu Vihar at Ameerpet, police said. A case was booked and the footage from surveillance cameras in the surroundings is being examined.

Officials are also verifying birth records at hospitals and nursing homes nearby to identify her parents.

