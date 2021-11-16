New Twist in Warangal KMC College Ragging Mystery

HANAMKONDA: Tensions rose at the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) on Monday when a tweet supposedly sent by a younger student saying that a group of seniors were ragging him and many other students began circulating on social media.

Using a now-deleted account (@IamReddyy) to tag the official Twitter handles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, the student alleged: "About 50 fourth-year students in an inebriated condition are ragging first-year students. Please help ASAP. Apart from forcing the juniors to consume alcohol, the senior students are also making the first-year students do unspeakable things. Exact location: new men’s hostel 1, Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal (sic)."

Inspector T Ganesh of Mattewada told the reporters that they walked around the hostel and chatted with third and fourth-year students.

"We also tried to find the whereabouts of the ‘student’ who posted the tweet, but to no avail," Ganesh said.

After being notified, a central team from Hyderabad visited the campus, conducted an investigation, and found that no ragging had occurred at KMC.

KMC Principal Dr D Mohan Das also disputed the charges, telling the media that the senior students were busy planning the freshmen's day and that he had not received any written or verbal complaints about a ragging incident.

"However, he instructed the anti-ragging panel to carry out an inquiry and submit a report," he added. A case has been opened to track down the person who sent the tweet.

There was no evidence discovered.

On Monday, Mattewada police officers came to the college to ask about the incident. No one, however, came up with solid evidence to back up the tweet.