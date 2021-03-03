New Twist To Narsingi Stalker Case: Madhapur DCP Reveals Interesting Details

HYDERABAD: Madhapur DCP, M Venkateshwarlu revealed details of the attack on a software employee near Narsingi police limits that caused quite a stir in the city on Tuesday.

He said that the accused, Suleiman Shahrukh, who hailed from Haryana and was known to the victim for the past two years. As she had started staying away from him, the accused started pestering her to love him. Unable to bear his harassment, the victim complained to the SHE Team. He was called for counselling and sent back, after which his harassment increased.

The DCP said that her complaining to the police might have triggered the accused Shah Rukh Khan to attack the victim. The DCP also revealed that he was previously married and had divorced his wife. Shah Rukh was working in the Javed Habib hair salon where he had allegedly met the victim who hailed from Mahabunagar. Both of them were staying in the same place near Hydershakote. The family were arranging for the victim's marriage to be performed in May this year. After getting to know this, Shahrukh started forcing the young woman to marry her. As she refused to do anything with him the accused developed a grudge against her.

On Tuesday, when the victim and her parents were at home at their Lotus Height apartment in Hydershakote village in Cyberabad limits, the accused knocked their door. When she opened the door, the accused barged inside, picked up a kitchen knife, and stabbed her repeatedly, leaving her severely injured.He also attacked the girl's mother who tried to stop him and she also received injuries in the attack.

After the victim collapsed,he tried to flee from the place, but the neighbours caught him. He stabbed her ten times on different parts of her body, DCP Venkateswarlu revealed. She was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital, where she is being treated.Her mother was also treated for minor injuries she received during the attack. The accused was handed over to the police and a case has been registered at Narsingi police station.

