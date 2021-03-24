New Twist To BTech Girl Chandrika Suicide In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Police have uncovered some new key facts in the suicide case of a B.Tech student named Chandrika in Petbasheerabad in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Hailing from Miryalaguda, Nalgonda district, she was staying at the Kripa Hostel in Mysammaguda, Hyderabad, and was studying final year of engineering at the MRIT III campus. She was engaged, to be married to a young man named Ranjith Kumar from Haliya, who has been home for a year due to lockdown. The engagement took place on December 7th.

Chandrika arrived in Hyderabad on February 4th to prepare for the final exams. Parents were preparing to get her married once the exams were over. Chandrika had dinner with two other young women staying in her room in the hostel on Monday night. She then went up to the terrace to talk on the phone and jumped off shortly after.

The two young women thought that Chandrika went to bed in another room. Locals who spotted her body next to the hostel on Tuesday morning informed the police.

Petbasheerabad ACP VSS Ramalingaraju and CI Ramesh reached the spot and reviewed the situation. DCP PV Padmaja talked to fellow students and hostel managers and collected details. They examined the CCTV footage and saw Chandrika jumping from the building.

These visuals confirmed that she had committed suicide. The police who interrogated Chandrika's parents recovered some key facts. It is learned that Chandrika, who is studying for the final year, has up to 20 backlogs.

She is alleged to have committed suicide out of remorse after her fiancé Ranjith Kumar told her parents to make her study well and complete all the backlogs before marriage.