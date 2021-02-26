Nellore Woman Sells Daughter To Pay For Hospital Treatment

Nellore: This atrocity took place in the Nellore district. A mother sold her 12-year-old daughter for Rs 10,000. The couple from Kottur has two daughters. The eldest daughter is being treated at the hospital due to poor health. Being a family that does not go to work every day, they have no money for treatment. At the same time, a man named Chinna Subbaiah who stayed near their house caught the eye of the family. In the absence of his wife, Subbaiah wanted to marry the second daughter of the couple aged (12).

The family found out about their financial difficulties and bargained and sold the girl for Rs 10,000. They sold the girl for the treatment of their eldest daughter. Subbaiah married the girl two days ago and brought her to his relatives' house in Vidavalur Mandal Dampur on Wednesday night. During the night the girl cried loudly and the locals went and inquired.

Locals upon knowing the situation about the girl being sold and the wedding they were horrified to learn of the atrocities committed by a mother. The locals immediately informed the Sarpanch. ICDS officials arrived in Dampur after giving information to the secretariat staff. The girl was shifted to a childcare center in Nellore.