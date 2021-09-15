Nellore: Police on Wednesday have arrested two men for allegedly torturing a young woman and forcing her to commit prostitution. The incident came to light after the video of the man assaulting her with a stick and hands came out on social media.

The video went viral and the Nellore Police were informed about the incident and took up the case suo motu. They arrested a man named Venkatesh, a resident of Ramakotayya Nagar in the district. Police also arrested a man named Shiv Kumar who took the video.

The rather disturbing video which was recorded 18 days ago surfaced on the social media, where the man is seen holding the victim by the scruff of her dress, slapping and beating her multiple times with a stick and threatening her. Though the victim is seen pleading with him to stop, the man continues and also threatens to tear her clothes.

Police have registered a case and are investigating if there were any more people with him at the time of the incident. The victim was apparently married eighteen days ago and the attack had taken place three months, but the video went viral on Tuesday.