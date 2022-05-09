NELLORE: In a horrific incident a software engineer allegedly shot a woman and trained the same gun onto himself, and committed suicide on Monday. The techie named Suresh Reddy shot Kavya in front of her house at Tatiparthi in Podalakuru mandal in Nellore district.

As per reports Malapati Suresh Reddy and Polakuru Kavya both of who hailed from Tatiparthi were working as software engineers. They were currently working from their respective homes for the past two years due to the COVID pandemic. Her parents got to know of their love affair and refused to accept him. Depressed over her elder's refusal of their marriage Suresh is said to have reached her home and shot her first and then shot and killed himself on Monday at around 3 PM. He is said to have pushed her sister aside and shot Kavya twice. While she missed the first bullet, the second bullet went through her head.

Onlookers immediately called the 108 ambulance and rushed her to the hospital, but she succumbed on the way. Podalakuru Tahsildar Sudheer Babu inspected the scene of the crime. Police were called in and started an investigation over the murder and suicide incident which sent shock waves in the village. They are also verifying when and from where Suresh procured the pistol.

Also Read: Love Crime Cases Across Nellore and Chittoor Districts