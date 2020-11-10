NELLORE: Nellore Rural Sub-Division police arrested a TDP leader along with five others on Tuesday, for cheating farmers and the Government by purchasing grains from farmers and selling it to the government at a higher price.

According to DSP Harinath Reddy, TDP leader G Jayapal from Anikepally village in Venkatachalam mandal and Madhusudan Rao, another TDP leader from Lakshminarasapuram village in Manubolu mandal, were the main accused in this whole scam. The DSP said that they were in search for the main accused, G Jayapal who was on the run.

The TDP leader along with some brokers and rice millers, bought grain from the farmers at dirt cheap prices and sold the same to the government at a high price at the Nidiguntapalem grain procurement centre in Venkatachalam mandal, falsely showing them as if they had grown it themselves.

The Indukurupeta Area DRDA Co-ordinator Kanupuru Srinivasulu lodged a complaint with the Venkatachalam police on November 3. Police registered a case and arrested the TDP leader, Kariyavula Madhusudan Rao, B. Srinivasa Rao, the owner of Srilakshmi Venkatasai Manikanta rice mill at Karlapalem, Guntur district, P. Mallikarjuna Reddy of Inumadugu village in Kovur mandal, Uppu Padmanabhan of Eedagali in Venkatachalam mandal,Masthan and Kishore from Anikepalli village in Venkatachalam mandal.