Nellore Road Mishap Kills 8 Srisailam Pilgrims From Tamil Nadu

Eight people were killed in a road accident that occurred in Nellore district. A tempo vehicle collided with a lorry parked at the Damaramadugu National Highway in Buchireddpalem in the wee hours of Sunday.

Seven passengers and the driver died on the spot in the accident. Two little girls travelling in the tempo escaped safely. Four other passengers are being treated at the nearest hospital. Police arrived at the scene as soon as they for the wind of the news. The victims included five men and three women, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Tamil Nadu residents. The accident took place when the passengers were on their way to Nellore after their Srisailam Yatra, police said. A total of 15 people appeared to be travelling in the tempo at the time of the accident.

