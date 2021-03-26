Nellore: Police Find Missing Woman's Body Inside House After Neighbours Complain of Stench

In a tragic incident, a woman was brutally killed and her corpse locked up at a house in Nellore district. As per the police, Ramanamma, who hails from Mallaam had been living with her sister Lakshmi at BV Nagar in the district. Ramanamma had gone out with a woman she knew on March 21 and returned after a while. Later, it was learned that Ramanamma went missing since then.

On the night of March 24, locals noticed a stench coming from the house of a man with whom Ramanamma was staying. As the house was locked, they informed the police. Upon reaching the spot, the police broke open the door lock and found Ramanamma dead there.

The entire place was stinking because of Ramanamma’s body and police sent her mortal remains to the Government Hospital for post-mortem. It is suspected that Ramanamma was killed and hidden inside the house. Lakshmi filed a complaint with the police that she was suspecting the involvement of two people in her sister’s death. Police registered a case and the investigation is on.