NELLORE: Police arrested a man in connection with the murder of a YSRCP councillor Thalluru Venkatasuresh (49) who was killed in broad daylight on August 10 at Sullurupeta town in Nellore district. The murder of the YSRCP councillor created quite a stir in the town and Nellore Police confirmed that a man named Balu killed Suresh in a preplanned manner.

DSP Rajagopal Reddy stated that the murder was due to certain financial transactions related to a piece of land. As per preliminary findings, the accused Balu was working with the Suresh. The councillor had allegedly purchased 50 cents of land in Balu’s name. Suresh was making arrangements to sell the land and Balu is said to have asked for commission related to the sale transaction. Suresh refused to pay and Balu hatched a plan to get rid of the Councillor so that he could get possession of the land.

Suresh was found with multiple stab wounds in his car on the 10th of August which also happened to be his birthday. Sures had just come back from Tirupati along with his family members and had gone to park the car when the murder happened. His son called the police and SI Umashankar reached the spot and conducted an investigation. Police arrested Balu based on the CCTV footage around the area.

