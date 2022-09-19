Nellore: Mother-son Duo Killed, 5 Injured In Car Accident Near Kavali

NELLORE: In a tragic road accident a mother and son died who were on their way back from a pilgrimage in Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore District on Sunday. Five people were injured in the accident which took place at Alliguntapalem Cross Roads in Kavali Mandal.

According to Kavali Rural SI Venkata Rao, ten members of the victim Bongarala Udayakiran's family hailing from Parvada Mandal in Visakhapatnam District had gone to Tirumala in a car. After completing darshan on Saturday they started for Vizag on Sunday morning.

They stopped at Nellore for breakfast and started towards Vizag. When they reached Kavali, a tyre burst and the car went out of control and hit the divider. With the impact, the car overturned and dragged for 40 meters on the road. Udayakiran (38), who was driving the car, and his mother Bongarala Venamma who was sitting in the front seat died on the spot.

Udayakiran's wife Dhanalakshmi, brother Bongarala Manikantha and his wife Soujanya, and another brother Suriyakiran and his wife Anusha were injured. The three children in the car Tanvi, Viven, and Sushank were reportedly safe and one of them called the 108 ambulance vehicle. With the help of locals, the injured were taken to Kavali Area Hospital for treatment. A case has been registered by the Kavali police. Uday Kiran works as a service manager in a solar company.

