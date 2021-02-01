Nellore Man Stabs Wife To Death 6 Months After Marriage, Find Out Why

In a very shocking incident, a man brutually killed his wife just after six months of marriage. The incident took place at NTR Nagar in Kodavalur, Nellore district. Going into the details, Kodi Harikrishna from Pallaprolu Vaddipalem in Buchi mandal and Gandham Sravanti (19) of Gandavaram Sishupuram Tribal colony of Narthu Rajupalem fell in love with each other. They got married on June 10, 2020 with the consent from their parents.

However, a few days after the marriage, Harikrishna sent his wife to her mother's place. He used to visit his in-law's place very often. After a few days, he stopped visiting his wife.

On January 27, Sravanti went to her aunt's home in Buchireddypalem of Kottallu along with her parents. Harikrishna who came to know about this news, went to Bucchireddypalem on Friday night and convinced his in-laws stating that he would take care of his wife if they sent her along with him.

The parents of Sravanthi asked them to stay at her sister's house in NTR Nagar of Kodavaluru as it became late and asked them to go on Saturday morning. Suspecting his wife's fidelty, on the midnight of Sunday, the man allegedly stabbed his wife to death and fled.

On Saturday morning, Sravanti's sister found her dead and informed the police. A case has been registered and are investigating the case.