Nellore Bank Manager Molests Female Staff, Customers

In a brazen display of sexual harassment at workplace, a bank manager harassed woman employees and would ask for sexual favours for sanctioning a loan to the woman customers. The incident took place in Podalakur State Bank of India in Nellore.

According to the details, Nagesh is working as the manager of SBI branch in Podalakur, Nellore district. According to the reports, the manager sexually harasses the female employees. A few employees who were unable to bear the torture got themselves transferred to other places.

The activities of the bank manager came to light when an incident captured on CCTV came out. In the video, one could see the manager touching the woman inappropriately. According to the reports, Nagesh fled the spot. Police registered the case and are trying to find him nab the bank manager.