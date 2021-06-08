Nellore: 3 Children Drown, Man Who Jumped Into Lake to Save Kids Dies Too 

In a tragic incident, three children accidentally fell into a lake and lost their lives in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. The man who went to rescue them also died.

According to the police, the three children went to Rajupalem lake in the Ojili zone of the district. While playing they accidentally fell into the pond. A man who observed them jumped in to rescue them.

Unfortunately, all the four lost their lives.

On getting information, the police rushed to the spot. They identified the deceased as Charan Teja (8), Jahnavi (12) and Sheikh Khalil (45). The name of another child is yet to be known.

A pall of gloom descended over the village following the incident. The three kids belong to the same family. the police registered a case of unnatural death and the investigation is on.