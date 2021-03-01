Neighbour Rapes Minor Girl At Gunpoint in UP

In a shameful and horrific incident, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a neighbour at gunpoint in Sardhana town of Meerut district, Uttar Pradesh. The victim alleged that a youth from the neighbourhood raped her. The matter came to light after the girl became pregnant.

The accused also hit the girl with the gun butt when she protested the atrocity. He also threatened the girl with death if she revealed the crime to anyone. The victim's mother said that the health of her daughter started deteriorating for the last several days.

When she took her to a doctor, it was found that she was 8-month pregnant. The woman talked to her daughter and it came to light that the girl was raped by a youth from the neighbour. The girl's family has then approached the police and filed a complaint naming the accused. The accused was arrested and the investigation is on.

