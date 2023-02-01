NEET Aspirant Ends Life in Kota, Second Suicide Case in A Month

A 22-year-old student committed suicide who was preparing for the NEET entrance exam. The officials said, the reason behind the suicide is yet to be investigate but the police claim that the student might be under the stress for a long time. The police also found a suicide note from the site, which had spiritual content written by the student which reflected the distressed state of mind. The police also found a suicide note from the site, which had spiritual content written by the student and indicated his confused and distraught mental condition.

Ranjeet, a resident of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, was recognised as the deceased student by the police. He was preparing for NEET by residing at the Friend Residency hostel in the coaching City.

Ranjit's father had traveled to Kota to pay him a visit. He attempted banging on the door, but when no one replied after many tries, his father broke the door and entered. Ranjit allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan.