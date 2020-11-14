NCB Questions Arjun Rampal For 7 Hours

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau for 7 hours on Friday in connection with the drug case, an offical said. According to the reports, his Australian friend Paul Bartel was arrested in a drug-related case investigation on Friday. The NCB already questioned Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades on Wednesday and Thursday.

"I have nothing to do with drugs. I have a prescription for the medicine which was found at my residence and the prescription has been handed over to NCB officials," Rampal told reporters. "I am cooperating with the investigation and the NCB officials are doing a good job," Rampal added.

Arjun Rampal was initially summoned by NCB on Wednesday. He reached NCB office in Ballard Estate at 11 AM on Friday. The central agency conducted a search at Arjun Rampal's residence in Bandra on Monday. The agency had seized gadgets like laptops, mobile phones and tablets during the search and also questioned Rampal’s driver.

A day before NCB conducted raids at Arjun Rampal's house, the central agency had arrested the wife of Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala after Ganja was allegedly found at her residence in suburban Juhu. Later, she was granted bail by a city court.