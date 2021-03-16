NCB Moves Supreme Court Challenging Bail Order To Rhea Chakraborty In Drugs Case

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order granting bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested over drugs-related charges. The drugs angle had come out after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suspicious death in his flat in Mumbai on June 14 last year.

As per reports, a bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian will hear the plea which was posted for hearing on March 18.

A case was registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB Rhea, her brother and the other accused by the NCB on the allegation that she had facilitated the procurement of drugs for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

She was arrested on September 8 and on October 7, last year the Bombay High Court had granted bail to the actress and directed her to furnish a bond for an amount of Rupees one lakh and that she should mark her presence for ten days in the nearest police station for ten days after release. She should also deposit her passport with the Special Court and not travel outside the country without the prior permission of the court. The Court further ordered that Rhea should inform the investigating officer if she has to leave out of Greater Mumbai. Similar conditions have been imposed with respect to the other two accused Miranda and Sawant and they have to furnish a bond for Rs. 50,000 each.

It had however rejected the bail plea of her brother Showik Chakraborty, who is also an accused in the case, and an alleged drug peddler.

In the bail order, the Court observed that Rhea is not part of drug dealers. She has not forwarded the drugs allegedly procured by her to somebody else to earn monetary or other benefits. Since she has no criminal antecedents, there are reasonable grounds for believing that she is not likely to commit any offence while on bail. (Source Live Law)