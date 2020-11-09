NCB Arrests Hindi Film Producer Firoz Nadiadwala's Wife

The Narcotics Control (NCB) arrested the wife of leading Hindi film producer, Firoz Nadiadwala, on Sunday for alleged possession of 10 grams of ganja or marijuana. Firoz Nadiadwala, who has produced blockbusters like ‘Phir Hera Pheri’, ‘Awaara Paagal Deewana’ and ‘Welcome’, has also been summoned to join the investigation on Monday.

Saeed’s name was allegedly mentioned by a drug peddler named Wahid Kadir Shaikh alias Sultan who was nabbed on Friday. Sultan allegedly was a supplier to several high-profile customers.

“During interrogations, Sultan revealed many names, including Nadiadwala’s wife Shabina. Sultan has said he’s been regularly supplying Shabina drugs for the past seven to eight months. On the basis of the information, we carried out a search of Nadiadwala’s house and found 10 grams of ganja. She was served notice and after recording her statement, she was placed under arrest,” said an official. Shabina allegedly told officials that she procured the drugs for her personal consumption.