Narsingi Student Selling Drug Chocolates to Classmates Arrested

The Hyderabad police arrested a business management student studying at a foreign university for reportedly distributing drug-laced chocolate bars in the city after marketing them on social media platforms. Rishi Sanjay Mehata (22), a Narsingi resident, had previously been involved in two NDPS cases and was in absconding.

He was arrested with 48 bars of drug-laced chocolates, 40 grams of hash oil, and a mobile phone. According to Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, Sanjay was preparing the chocolates at his residence by watching YouTube after purchasing the bars from the market and hash oil from one Rama Rao of Chinthapally in Vizag, Bonala Vinod, K Srikanth Yadav, and C Rohit from Hyderabad.

Sanjay had been addicted to ganja and hash oil since his undergraduate days, and he began selling drugs to help him survive. He recently learned how to make chocolate bars.

"Sanjay ordered a large quantity of chocolates from a supermarket and prepared the drug bars using his own formula, adding hash oil." He combined 40 ml of hash oil with 4 kg of chocolate bars and sold it at the market. He used to promote on social media sites such as Snapchat, Instagram, and chocolate. The money was accepted through e-wallets and the delivery was done by Rapido, Uber, or in person," Anand explained.

A chocolate bar was sold to drug dealers for between Rs. 3,000 and Rs. 5,000, and each bar could be cut into pieces, which were sold for between Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 2,500 depending on demand at parties, said the Commissioner.