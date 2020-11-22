WEST GODAVARI: A 10th-pass man was arrested for allegedly running a hospital and conducting medical practice including treating COVID-19 patients at Narsapuram in West Godavari district on Saturday. As per reports, the District Medical & Health department at Narasapuram exposed the fraud of a private hospital administrator named Satish (35) after they received several complaints that the person was running a hospital called Gabriel Hospital on the Brahmana Samakhya Bhavanam Road there, without mandatory permissions and treating COVID-19 patients.

Narsapuram DMHO officer Dr Sunanda on Saturday conducted an inspection at the hospital. She asked the accused to present the required certificates and documents of proof, but was shocked to know that he had none. The accused confessed that he wasn't a doctor and had neither a PMP nor RMP certificates and was just a 10th-pass. The DMHO officials closed the hospital and seized high-powered antibiotics there.

The Naraspuram police were instructed to arrest the accused and the seized material handed over to them for further investigation.