Nandyal: Two Men Critical After Families Stab Each Other Over Dog Defecating In Front Of Their House

KURNOOL: Two men were critically injured after their families attacked each other with knives, over a dog defecating in front of one of their homes on Friday morning in Kurnool district.

As per reports, Boya Ramesh and Dudekula Chinnababayya were neighbours living in Kanala village in Nandyal mandal of the district.

Both the families were at loggerheads over an issue regarding drain water flowing in front of their houses.

They were not seeing eye-to-eye for quite some time and in this context, a stray dog had come defecated in front of Ramesh's house.

Ramesh who was looking for an opportunity to settle scores entered into an argument with Chinnababayya and subsequently it led into a major fight between them.

The families also came into the picture and they attacked each other with knives.

Chinnababayya stabbed Ramesh and his father Venkataramana with a knife and Ramesh also attacked Chinnababayya with the weapon that he had in hand.

Family members rushed the injured to Nandyal Government Hospital for treatment. Ramesh and Venkataramana were referred to Kurnool Government Hospital for better treatment as their condition was critical. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.