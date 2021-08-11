Nandyal Scribe Murder: Suspended Constable, Brother Sent To 14-days Remand

KURNOOL: After the State DGO Gautam Sawang directing Nandyal Police officials to speed the matter related to the murder of a scribe, a constable and his brother were arrested by the local cops.

They were presented before a local court on Tuesday where they were sent to 14 days of judicial custody over their alleged involvement in the murder of a local reporter in Nandyal town of Andhra Pradesh.

As per reports the constable Venkata Subbaiah and his brother Nageswara Rao were arrested late on Monday in the murder of local journalist Chenna Kesav (33) two days ago.

Kesav had posted some videos on his YouTube channel called V5 related to the alleged corrupt affairs of the constable, police said. Subbaiah, a constable posted in the Nandyal Two-town police station, was recently suspended from service over these news items.

A week ago Keshav exposed Subbaiah's ties with a gutka trader and the news went viral on social media. District SP Sudhir Kumar Reddy suspended Constable Subbaiah after the matter came to his notice. Unable to digest this, Constable Subbaiah summoned Keshav to the auto stand in NGO colony, that he wanted to speak to him on Sunday night. Keshava accompanied by fellow reporter Pratap went to the NGO colony. Subbaiah along with his younger brother Nani to him to his room there. Pratap who was outside hear loud screams from the room and rushed inside. He found Keshav, lying in a pool of blood. In a preplanned manner Subbaiah along with his brother Nani, allegedly stabbed him with a screwdriver. Even as Keshav tried to escape, the duo pushed him down and stabbed him, resulting in bleeding injuries. They later fled from the scene. Pratap with the help of locals took him by auto to Nandyal Government Hospital for treatment. However he succumbed to his injuries. After the murder, local journalist associations raised concerns about the murder of a journalist who exposed the constable's corrupt affairs.

After the incident came to light, DGP Gautam Sawang ordered a probe into the matter, two special teams were formed to locate them and the two were arrested and produced in the local court on Tuesday, Nandyal Deputy Superintendent of Police Chidananda Reddy said.

