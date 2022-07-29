Nandigama: Inter Student Ends Life After Recovery Agents Abuse Over Father's Loan

NTR District: Upset over the family's financial situation and alleged loan recovery agents harassing them for non-payment of dues by her father, an Intermediate student named Jasthi Haritha Varshini (18) ended her life on Wednesday night.

The incident happened in her residence at Nandigama in the NTR district of Andhra Pradesh. As per Nandiagama CI P Kanaka Rao’s version, Varshini’s father, Jasthi Prabhakar Rao, worked as a supervisor in a construction company in Delhi, while the family which included Varshini, her mother Aruna, and sister were living in Nandigama in a rented house.

Prabhakar Rao reportedly used his bank credit card for his family’s needs and children’s education which amounted to Rs 3.5 lakhs. After he failed to clear the credit card bills for over three months, the bank officials reportedly visited Varshini’s house two days ago, asking the family to clear the dues in the absence of her father.As per her mother Aruna’s statement recovery agents had again come and abused them using filthy language and left the place. She said that the girl had become very quiet and was not eating food after they left.

Depressed over the incident, the teen might have taken the extreme step and this was also mentioned in the suicide note where Varshini wrote that she was worried over her family’s poor financial status and that she had become a burden to the family. In the suicide note, the girl writes to her mother to tell her father that she had taken this step as she got a 15,000 Rank in the EAPCET test and not tell him the truth about her death. She requested her mother to educate her younger sister and ensures she gets a job and takes care of the family.

A case has been registered under Section 174 of CrPC (enquiry on suicide) based on her mother’s complaint and the police are investigating the role of the bank officials.

