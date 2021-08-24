Nalgonda Road Mishap: Three Dies After Bus Hits Parked Lorry

In a terrific accident, a private bus collided with a parked lorry on Miryalaguda-Chintapally highway in Nalgonda district. Two people were killed on the spot while another succumbed to treatment.

Upon receiving the information, the police immediately rushed to the spot and took the injured to the Miryalaguda Area Hospital. As per the police, more than 10 people got injured in the accident. Five people who sustained severe injuries were shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment.

The bus belonging to Sri Krishna Travels is travelling from Ongole to Hyderabad with 30 passengers. Passengers said that the driver may fall asleep at the time of the accident. Although he was warned by the travellers, he could not listen and hit the lorry parked on the side of the road.

The deceased were identified as Nageswara Rao (44), Jayarao (42) and Mallikarjun (40). It is believed that the negligence of the bus driver is the cause of the accident as per the locals. The police, examined the scene, had registered a case against the incident and are investigating.