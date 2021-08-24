Nalgonda: Private Bus Rams into Parked Lorry on Miryalaguda Chintapalli Highway, 3 Dead

A road fatal accident took place in Nalgonda district. The mishap took place at Miryalaguda Chintapalli Highway. A private bus collided with a lorry parked on the road. Three people were killed on the spot and 10 others were seriously injured in the incident.

The injured were rushed to the local Miryalaguda hospital. Upon receiving the information, police examined the sight of the mishap. The negligence of the bus driver is believed to be the cause of the accident. The police, who registered a case, said they were investigating to get more details.

The deceased have been identified as Nageswara Rao (44), Jayarao (42) and Mallikarjun (40).