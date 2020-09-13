VISAKHAPATNAM: A "naked" thief was arrested by the city police, who had allegedly committed burglaries along with his aide in at least four property offences in Vizag.

The accused has been identified as 40-year-old K Mohan Rao of Ponnur mandal in Guntur district and V Santosh Kumar (26) of Anakapalle.

Zone I DCP Aishwarya Rastogi said that they received a complaint from one Reserve Inspector in July that property worth Rs 5 lakh was stolen from his home. Two property offences were also reported from Duvvada and Marripalem VUDA Layout which falls under the jurisdiction of the airport.

Based on the evidence, police arrested Rao on Friday at Tuni. Police said that during the investigation, he has confessed to the burglaries and on his confession, police also arrested Kumar. Police team recovered a few valuables and the remaining gold is yet to be recovered.

Police said that the two worked in a way that if Rao was caught, his accomplice who dropped him on his scooter would try to establish him as a mad man. He was involved in burglaries while being naked.

Rastogi said that Rao was involved in 60 offences previously and was arrested at different places. He was released from Kakinada sub-jail on June 25. He had developed a friendship with Santosh. After getting released from the jail, the duo committed the property offences. The DCP has presented rewards to the cops who had nabbed them.