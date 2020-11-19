Nagrota Encounter: Four Terrorists Killed At Ban Toll Plaza, Jammu-Srinagar Highway shut

Four terrorists were killed on Thursday morning during an encounter between security forces and suspected terrorists hiding near Ban toll plaza at Nagrota in Jammu.

The gun battle took place for many hours before the terrorists were gunned down in an encounter in Nagrota. An Indian soldier was hurt during the encounter. He is said to have suffered injuries on his neck. The condition of the soldier is said to be stable.

Soon after the encounter, situation turned tense in the region leading to the shut down of the Jammu-Srinagar Highway.

Watch the encounter at the Ban toll plaza in the video below

#WATCH Jammu and Kashmir: An encounter is underway near Ban toll plaza in Nagrota, Jammu. Security tightened, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed. More details awaited. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/PYI1KI0ykH — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2020

The group of terrorists fired at the security forces during vehicle check at the Ban toll plaza in Nagrota after which the encounter took place. The fun battle started at around 5am. The terrorists were on their way to Srinagar, it is learnt. The security forces were tipped off about the truck carrying terrorists and hence laid a naka at the toll plaza in the Srinagar-Jammu highway near Nagrota.

The security forces have seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the truck in which the terrorists were hiding.

Security has been beefed up following the Nagrota encounter in which all the terrorists were killed.

Meanwhile, the truck driver who was transporting the terrorists is on the run and a massive manhunt has been launched by the security forces to nab the absconding driver.