Initially her parents did not know the reason for her taking this drastic step, but later they discovered video of her being ragged by a few female seniors which went viral. In the video which was secretly recorded by another student, a female student can be seen slapping the victim.

The girl’s parents rushed to the college and demanded an inquiry into the ragging incident and mete out strict punishment to those students responsible.

In another shocking piece of news that surfaced was that the college management did not to let the ragging incident mome out. There are allegations that five lecturers had counseled the victim and told her not to revela the ordeal. The College principal is also said to have allegedly threatened her not to disclose the matter. The management has to respond to these allegations.

A case of suicide has been registered and the police are verifying the video to identify who the student was and also the possibility of any other students involved in the ragging incident.