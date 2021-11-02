Naga Shaurya Farmhouse Case: 30 Including Former TDP MLA Sent To Remand

HYDERABAD: The Additional Magistrate Court at Rajendranagar remanded 30 people, including former TDP Mahabubabad MLA Sriram Bhadraiah, a few high profile realtors, and the key person Gutta Suman Choudary for 14 days after they were arrested for illegal gambling on Monday.

The Hyderabad Special Operation Team (SOT) police raided the farmhouse allegedly owned by Telugu actor Naga Shaurya on the city's outskirts, based on a tipoff that gambling was being conducted there.

Gutta Suman is reported to be the driving force behind the farmhouse party. All have been denied bail on Monday by the Magistrate. The identities of thirty persons who were arrested for gambling, as well as their hometowns, have been disclosed as well.

Among those caught by police at the farmhouse were high-profile people from political and real estate groups from the Telugu States. Rajaram, Maddula Prakash, Maridu Tanun, Gummadi Ramaswamy Chowdhary, Nanadiga Uday, CH Srinivasa Rao, T. Sivaramakrishna, Badiga Subramaniam, Panditaga Suresh, Nagarjuna, Kauthapu Venkatesh, Miriyala Bhanuprakash,P Thirumala, V Srikanth. Along with them, former MLA Sriram Bhadraiah of Mahabubabad and Vasavi Developers Group M. Mallikarjun Reddy, Boggarapur Naga, Gatta Venkateshwar Rao, SSN Raju, U. Gopal Rao, B. Rameshkumar, Kampally Srinivas, Imran Khan, T. Rohit, Bollaboda Aditya, CH Ganesh, Thota Ananda Kishore, Sheikh Khadir, B. Rajesh were arrested. The police have shifted them to Charlapally jail after their bail petitions were rejected by the court.

Also Read: Police Issue Notices To Naga Shaurya's Father Over Illegal Gambling In Farmhouse