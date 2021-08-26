Mysuru Student Gangraped, Boyfriend Thrashed For Refusing to Give Money in Chamundi Hills

Mysuru: Two college students were allegedly stopped by a group of men where the girl was gang-raped and her boyfriend was beaten brutally. The incident happened on Tuesday in the Chamundi Hills area near Lalitadripura, Karnataka at 7 PM. As per the police report, this happened after the students refused to give money to the accused.

On Tuesday evening, a gang of robbers on their bikes surrounded two college students who were traveling on their own bikes. The men demanded all the money but the students refused. After which they trashed the guy and brutally beat him up. Then they pulled the woman to an unknown place and gang-raped her.

When found, the two victims were immediately rushed to a nearby local hospital. At around 1.30 am, they were admitted to the hospital and are currently recovering. According to the police report, four men were involved in the incident. They committed the crime and fled. The police have been searching for the accused but they are still missing.

According to authorities, a gang-rape case has been filed against the unknown people at Alanahally Police Station based on the woman's complaint. Dr. Chandragupta, Commissioner of Police, Mysuru City shared that the teams are on the case and investigation is underway.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reacted to the incident and said that he has asked the Director-General of Police Praveen Sood to look into the matter. He said that the investigation is taking place and the culprits will be caught soon. The CM further called for strict action to be taken against the accused.