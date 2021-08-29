Mysuru Gangrape Survivor Forcefully Discharged After Parents' Pressure

Mysuru: The Mysuru gang rape case is taking a turn and not for the good. According to the latest update in the case, the victim, the girl was discharged from the hospital against the advice of the doctors. She was still recovering and needed medical attention, but her parents did not listen and took the girl elsewhere, on Friday.

The girl was still recovering as she was in a state of shock and required medical attention. Her parents, however, disregarded doctors' recommendations and forced her to discharge. The girl was flown to Bengaluru and subsequently to Maharashtra on a chopper, confirmed the sources.

Also Read: Karnataka Police Arrest Six Accused in Mysuru Gangrape Case

A fact-finding team was formed by Karnataka Congress, and Congress leader V S Ugrappa is heading it. He shared that the girl had sustained severe injuries and was unstable when brought to the hospital. But now that she was forcefully discharged, the police have not been able to get her statement. In any case, recording the victim’s statement is the key to punishing the accused. The Congress leader suspects foul play in the case.

Police are trying to go ahead with the investigation with the boy’s statement as he is the eyewitness, but that might not be enough. The girl is the main victim in this rape case and for the rapists to get punished; her word is the most important.

What is it About?

Two college students were allegedly stopped by a group of men where the girl was gang-raped and her boyfriend was beaten brutally. The incident happened on Tuesday in the Chamundi Hills area near Lalitadripura, Karnataka at 7 PM. As per the police report, this happened after the students refused to give money to the accused.

On Tuesday evening, a gang of robbers on their bikes surrounded two college students who were traveling on their own bikes. The men demanded all the money but the students refused. After which they trashed the guy and brutally beat him up. Then they pulled the woman to an unknown place and gang-raped her.