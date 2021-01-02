Mystery Surrounds Death Of Hyderabad Boy Found Dead In Sintex Tank

HYDERABAD: New Year celebrations turned tragic for a family, after the death of a young man who fell into a water tank on New Year's Eve. The incident took place in the Patancheru police station limits in Sangareddy district near the city. The young man reportedly died after he accidentally fell into a plastic (Syntex) tank on a rooftop to drink water on December 31st night, raising suspicions from his family members about the cause of his death.

As per reports, Saayelu who hailed from Peddashankarampeta village in Medak district migrated to Patancheru for livelihood eight years ago and was working in tailor shop. Saayelu had three children, and the deceased Bhavani Prasad (20) was his second child. The boy had has completed his second year intermediate at a private college in Chandanagar was staying at home.

On the night of December 31, Bhavani Prasad along with his friends Venkat Reddy, Ashok, Saiteja, Dinesh Yadav, Vamsith Reddy and Anand planned to celebrate the New Year at a building on MG Road in the town. Bhavani Prasad called and told his parents that he would come home after cutting the cake.

A liquor party was arranged on the rooftop of a house in Mangalbasti in Patancheru town which belonged to one Shyam. Bhavani apparently had dropped a bottle of liquor into the plastic water tank when he tried to take a selfie while standing on it. They later slept on the rooftop and in the middle of the night Bhavani Prasad got up as he was thirsty and climbed on top of the water tank. He is said to have put his head in the tank and accidentally fell into it.

His friends, who noticed this, pulled him out and called the 108 ambulance but he was already dead when they arrived.

Upon receiving the information, the local police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Patancheru Government Hospital for post mortem.

Bhavani's father and family members are raising suspicions about the friends' version that he had climbed on the tank to drink fresh water, and something was amiss over his death. Police said that a case of suspicious death was registered and they would also probe if there was a murder angle connected to his death.