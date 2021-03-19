Mystery Shrouds Nellore Woman's Death: Did Husband Kill Her For Dowry?

Nellore: A shocking incident took place in the Nellore district. Bobba Ankalayya and Ankamma's son Dillibabu of Gautam Nagar in Ayyavaripalli, Sitaramapuram Mandal, on October 25, 2020, was married to a young woman from Alavalapadu in Prakasam district's PCP Mandal. For a while, their married life went smoothly. After that, Dillibabu started harassing his wife for dowry.

Dillibabu allegedly sexually assaulted his wife two days ago. She was supposed to have been strangled to death but resisted. He hanged the wife to death in the house without anyone suspecting.

Dillibabu informed the parents that his wife had committed suicide. He said the same thing to his in-laws and tried to convince them.

But with the entry of the police, the scene completely changed. The victim allegedly had bruises on her neck. Dillibabu is suspected to have murdered his wife.

Relatives of the deceased, who came to Gautam Nagar, lodged a complaint with the police suspecting foul play.

The police immediately rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry in the presence of the Tahsildar.

Later, a postmortem was performed on the victim due to the injuries which were inflicted on the body. Police said that the case would be fully investigated and the details will be shared in a couple of days.