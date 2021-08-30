Mystery Shrouds Death of Woman SI Who Committed Suicide in Vizianagaram

VIZIANAGARAM: A woman sub-inspector of police allegedly committed suicide under mysterious circumstances at the Police Training College (PTC) in Vizianagaram of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. The SI identified as Koppanathi Bhavani (27) was currently posted in the Sakhinetipalli police station in East Godavari. She attended a week-long training program at the PTC, Vizianagaram, and was supposed to return on Sunday. However, her body was found hanging from a ceiling fan in one of the hostel rooms in the PTC.

According to Viziayanagaram One Town CI G Murali, the five-day training at PTC was completed on Saturday evening. All those who attended the training left, however, Bhavani told colleagues that she would be leaving on Sunday. She also spoke to her brother Shivshankar on the phone at 6 pm on Saturday and told him that her training was over and said that she would come and meet him at Visakhapatnam.

Sweepers who were on duty at the PTC at around 5 am on Sunday morning knocked on the door. As she didn’t open the door they checked through the window and found Bhavani hanging to the ceiling fan and quickly informed the duty officers.

The One Town police arrived and moved the body to the Government Hospital for post mortem. They also informed her family members about the sad news. According to the PTC duty officer, SI Durgaprasad's case was registered and was being investigated. Vizianagaram district SP M Deepika said that the preliminary inquiry revealed that SI Bhavani had committed suicide due to personal reasons.

Bhavani was the daughter of Koppanathi Srinivasa Rao and Nageswaramma and originally hailed from Salempalem at Koduru Mandal in Krishna District. Srinivasa Rao died when she was a child. Her mother worked as labourer to educate her son and daughter. Bhavani would also accompany her mother and help her and shared the burden of the family. She also completed her studies while working and excelled in education as well as in sports. She completed her Intermediate and Degree in Avanigadda and was selected as an SI in her first attempt in 2018. Bhavani started working in Sakhinetipalli after training at the Razole police station.

Her mother lives in Sakhinetipalli with her brother who is currently looking out for a job. She also has the resp[onsibilities of taking care of her paternal grandparents Koppanathi Krishna and Chandralankamma. Her family members say Bhavani had no issues or problems that would warrant her to commit suicide. They also demanded that a thorough inquiry be conducted over her death. The body will be brought to Salempalem after the postmortem.

