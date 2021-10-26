Mystery Shrouds Death Of Woman In Chandanagar Lodge, Lover In Ongole

HYDERABAD: A woman was found dead in mysterious circumstances in a hotel room in Chandanagar in the city, while her lover was found taking treatment at Ongole hospital on Tuesday in a suspected case of suicide.

The woman’s relatives alleged that she was murdered by her boyfriend because he didn't want to marry her and cheated on her in the name of love. The man stated that he had also tried to commit suicide, but survived. The police meanwhile are trying to figure out how he reached Ongole in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh with injuries, when the girl was found dead in a lodge in Hyderabad.

Going into details, the woman identified as Nagachaitanya was working as a nurse in an Ongole hospital where she befriended Gade Koti Reddy. Koti Reddy promised to marry her, but his parents were against it due to the victim being of another caste. According to the police report, Koti Reddy was a resident of Rentachintala Mandal in Guntur district, while G. Nagachaitanya hailed from Karavadi, Ongole mandal.

In 2020 Nagachaitanya moved to Hyderabad and was working as a nurse at the Citizens' Super Specialty Hospital. Kotireddy reached Hyderabad on the 22nd of this month. He stayed at his sister's house in Bachupally and met Nagachaitanya on the 23rd. After she finished duty, he went shopping with her and is said to have purchased a knife. From there they booked a room at the SVR Grand Hotel in Chandanager. Since his elders would not agree to their marriage, the couple decided to commit suicide. At 4 am on the 24th, Nagachaitanya had allegedly slit her throat and stomach. Kotireddy also stabbed himself in the stomach. However, Kotireddy woke up at 10.30 am and saw that Nagachaitanya was not conscious. He tried to hang himself to the fan but failed. Frightened, he went back to his residence in Rentala and informed his relatives. They went to Rentala police and the cops spoke to Chandanagar‌ SI K Kastro.

Meanwhile, after no one responded the lodge management broke open the door and found Nagachaitanya lying in a pool of blood. They immediately informed the Chandanagar police. Police arrived and moved the body for postmortem. Nagachaitanya was declared dead and Kotireddy was in Ongole taking treatment for injuries that he suffered on his neck and stomach. Relatives apparently admitted him to the Ongole GGH on Monday. Doctors said Kotireddy's health condition was improving.

During the police investigation, it was found that the man sustained two stab wounds at around 4 am on the 24th, but he reached Ongole GGH at 4 am on the 25th. What was baffling was how did he surface in Ongole with the stab wounds. Meanwhile, Koti Reddy told the police that after seeing Nagachaitanya killing herself, he ran away out of fear. .Chandanagar‌ Inspector of Police K Kastro advised him to take treatment first, before taking him into custody. The Chandanager police are slated to arrest the man from Ongole and bring him to Hyderabad, once he recovers.

