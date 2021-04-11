Myanmar Security Forces Open Fire At Protesters, 82 Deaths In One Day

Myanmar security forces fired rifle grenades at protesters in Yangon on Friday, killing more than 82 people on Saturday, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said.

Details of the death toll in the town of Bago, 90 km (55 miles) northeast of Yangon, were not initially available because security forces piled up bodies in the Zeyar Muni pagoda compound and cordoned off the area, according to witnesses and domestic media outlets.