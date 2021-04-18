Muzaffarnagar: Men Poisoned Cattle, Arrested

An incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, two men allegedly poisoned cattle. The men first poisoned the cattle and later refused to help the owners. They demanded a high amount from their owners to dispose of the cattle remains.

The alleged men were doing this to collect money. They kept going around on their scooter. The villagers didn’t know what the men were doing in that area. When a person asked what their agenda of being in the village, these men couldn’t say anything. Upon checking, the villagers found poison at the disposal of these men.

After positioning the cattle, these men would charge a hefty amount to dispose of the carcasses. They demanded almost Rs 2,000 from the villagers. Around 20 cattle died in the past couple of months. The accused were residents of Khalapar. They were identified as Inam and Arif.

The villagers reported this to the local officials. The two were taken into custody. A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of Rs 50).