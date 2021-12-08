HYDERABAD: A routine maintenance check of a public drinking water tank led to the discovery of a man’s decomposed body inside the tank in , under the Musheerabad Police limits here on Tuesday. As per reports, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) personnel found the dead body after arriving at the tank for routine maintenance in the evening in Hari Nagar's Risalagadda

The cleaning crew saw a pair of slippers on top of the tank. They opened the tank only to see the body of a man floating. The crew immediately alerted the Musheerabad police. An NDRF team was called to retrieve the body from the water tank. The 50-foot-high water tank had two openings and both of them were closed, police said.

Meanwhile, residents of the surrounding colonies dependant on this tank for water supply have raised concerns over their health and safety. The tank supplies drinking water to Shivasthanpur, SRK Nagar, Padmashali Sangham, and Harinagar colonies. They said that it was an old tank built almost 35 years ago and people have been using this water ever since. Some of the residents are worried about their health as they have been drinking the water from the tank.

The deceased was identified as Kishore, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar. With both, the lids closed the police are verifying as to how he fell in the tank. The police are also reviewing the nearby CCTV footage for any evidence related to the incident. As per the latest reports, the man had an altercation with family members and left home a couple of days ago. Whether he accidentally fell into the tank or was it suicide is to be investigated further.

