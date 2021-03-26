Murdered Woman Dumped In Drainage Near Karimnagar Court Identified

KARIMNAGAR: Karimnagar Police have solved the mystery where an unidentified woman was found dead in a drainage near a bus stop in front of the district court complex here.

According to Karimnagar police commissioner V B Kamalasan Reddy, the body of the woman believed to be in her mid-thirties was found lying under mysterious circumstances in front of the court building on Tuesday.

There were no bloodstains on the body and the woman was wearing a pink dress and had a tattoo on her right hand. The Police started an investigation and started verifying the CC TV footage around the Court area.

As per reports, the woman was identified as Kavitha who hailed from Utkur village, Lakshettipeta mandal in Mancherial district.

Prima facie police believe that her paramour named Kamalakar murdered her and dumped her body there. As per reports, Kavitha had met Kamalakar who hailed from Lakshettipeta and was in a relationship with him. In the course of time, her family members got her married to another person. She had three children and after 11 years Kamalakar surfaced in her life again.

He convinced her to come with him and start a new life in Hyderabad and falling for his words the woman unwittingly came to Hyderabad and started living with him, leaving her marital home.

After some time, they both started having fights regularly over her behaviour. To change their residence he suggested that they move to Karimnagar. On Monday night they went in a car to search for a house. On the way, they started fighting again and got down near the bus stop in front of the Karimnagar court premises. As the fight escalated, she moved forward to cross the road. As she was trying to cross the divider between the roads, an unidentified vehicle hit her.

Kamalakar then dragged Kavitha from there and took her to the bus stop where he made her sit. Then he strangled Kavitha with her chunni (Stole) till she suffocated to death. He then dumped her body in the drainage near the bus stop and left the place.

As per trusted sources, Kamalakar's brother was apparent seen around the area until the police took the body away.

Based on the CCTV footage and the mobile call data retrieved through the mobile tower locations near the court, the police were able to solve the case within two days.

The police have formed special teams to locate the accused and have registered a case and informed the deceased's, family members.