HYDERABAD: A man who murdered his wife and released on bail allegedly attacked four of his family members and killed two, while the rest two were severely injured. This incident took at Salala Barkas under the Chandrayangutta police station limits in Hyderabad on Monday evening, June 29.

According to police reports, Ahmed Bin Salam Baa Ismail (27) was arrested by police in January 2019 for murdering his wife Fatima.

Around 7 PM the accused starts a quarrel with two of his three sisters and attacked both of them Raziya Begum(35) and Zakira Begum (45) with a dragger, Raziya died on the spot and Zakira died on the way while shifting to hospital, said MA Majeed, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Falaknuma.

He later went to his younger sister Noor Begum's house in Balpur and attacked her, he had also injured Noor's husband Omer Hassan who stopped him from attacking Noor.

Presuming them to be dead, the Ismail left the place, but they survived and shifted to a local hospital, their condition is said to be critical. Ismail absconds from the time of the incident.

Police filed a murder case against Ismail and started searching for him. As the two incidents took place within the limits of two different commissionerates of Hyderabad and Rachakonda, both the police teams are making efforts to catch the suspect.