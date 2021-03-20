Mummidivaram Village Volunteer Who Won Award Dies in Road Mishap

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old village volunteer died in a road accident on Friday. The tragic incident took place near Mahipala lake in Mummidivaram zone of East Godavari district.

Going into the details, the deceased was identified as Narsimham, a native of Godi Village. He was working as a village volunteer. He won the hearts of people with his good deeds and he was supposed to receive the best volunteer award on the day of Ugadi from AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

On Thursday, he went to attend an engagement in Muramalla village along with his three-year-old daughter and close relative Yarlagadda Durga Rao. While returning, an RTC bus coming from Amalapuram to Kakinada collided head-on with the bike he was riding. Narasimham sustained severe head injuries in the accident and died on the spot.

The pillion rider received severe injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Amalapuram hospital. Durga Rao threw away the baby and she escaped safely.

The villagers who liked the work of Narasimham as a village volunteer unanimously elected his wife, Durga Bhavani as a ward member in the recently held panchayat elections.

A Pall of gloom descended on the village after the news of Narasimham's death unfolded on Friday. Narsimham is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. Mummidivaram SI KV Nagarjuna registered a case and is investigating the case.