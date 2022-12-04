Mumbai Woman Gang-raped, Kurla Police Register Case Against Accused Trio 

Mumbai: Mumbai police on Sunday filed a case against three persons after a 42-year-old woman alleged gangrape at knife-point. According to the complainant, she was attacked with a sharp weapon and later the accused injured her private parts with burning cigarettes.

As per reports, the accused and the victim stay in the same Kurla locality. The perpetrators forcibly entered victim’s home, dragged the woman by her hair and took turns in sexually assaulting the woman on early hours of Wednesday. She also alleged that they performed unnatural sex on her.

With the help of an NGO and neighbours, the victim approached the Kurla police station and based on her details of offence, the police have filed an FIR against the three persons.

Basis the victim’s complaint, the Kurla police registered a case against the trio under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 376D (gang rape), 377 (unnatural sex), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon) and other offences. The police said that no arrests have been made so far, however, efforts were on to nab the culprits.

Also Read: President Droupadi Murmu Receives Civic Reception by Andhra Govt